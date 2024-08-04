MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold

The 17-year-old’s fast-paced routine featuring a number of complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 20:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria celebrates winning the Gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria celebrates winning the Gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria celebrates winning the Gold medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour became the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold with a breathtaking routine on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games on Sunday that wowed the crowd in Bercy Arena.

The 17-year-old’s fast-paced routine featuring a number of complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.

Fans roared and jumped to their feet as soon as Nemour completed her dismount. She immediately broke down in tears as she handed Algeria their first medal of the Paris Olympics, with her performance scoring a staggering 15.700 points.

China’s Qiu Qiyuan, the 2023 world champion, took silver after trailing Nemour by only 0.2 of a point. U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee claimed a second successive Olympic bronze on the apparatus with 14.800 points.

Nina Derwael of Belgium, the champion at the Tokyo Games, finished 0.034 of a point off the podium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gymnastics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece’s Tentoglou aims to defend long jump gold, Jeswin fails to qualify after finishing 26th
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian women become first African team to make Olympic quarterfinals in basketball
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Records broken by Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India files official appeal after Amit Rohidas’s red card during quarterfinal against Great Britain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece’s Tentoglou aims to defend long jump gold, Jeswin fails to qualify after finishing 26th
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play hockey semifinal match after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour first African gymnast to win Olympic medal, clinches uneven bars gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment