Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Liu wins men’s rings gold medal

China’s Liu Yang won the gold medal in the men’s gymnastics rings event to defend his title at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
China’s Zou Jingyuan won the silver medal and Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias took the bronze.
More to follow.
