Paris Olympics: Sreejesh was stumbling block for Great Britain, Indian hockey’s golden era is back: Gurbux Singh

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes on Sunday.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 19:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh effused praise on seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for his spectacular saves in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal match against Great Britain on Sunday.

The hockey icon also believes India’s consecutive appearances in the semifinal of the Summer Games also mark the return of the golden era for Indian hockey.

This is its second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

This is its second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India was reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making save after save.

Down by a man, it was India which took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

