Paris 2024 Olympics: Masai Russell of US wins 100m hurdles

France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela took silver and Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claimed bronze.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 23:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Masai Russell of United States wins 100m hurdles in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Masai Russell of United States wins 100m hurdles in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Masai Russell of United States wins 100m hurdles in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American Masai Russell produced a stunning run to win the Olympic 100 metres hurdles title in a blanket finish on Saturday, edging out home hope Cyrena Samba-Mayela and Tokyo champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Russell clocked 12.33 seconds as French President Emmanuel Macron watched Samba-Mayela (12.34) deliver France’s first track medal of the Paris Games with silver and Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn (12.36) took bronze.

Russell said she had barely slept the night before but she got the finish of her dreams as she dug deep and leaned over the line before wrapping the American flag over her shoulders.

“I was tossing and turning because I kept dreaming about my name coming up number one. When it actually came up, I was like, ‘stop playing me, stop playing me’,” she told reporters.

“I just proceeded to shut out the noise, focused on what I could control. And I was literally - I don’t want to say a shock, but it was truly a dream come true.”

Russell was in superb shape after setting a world lead of 12.25 at the U.S. trials in June and she exploded out of the blocks before gliding over the hurdles.

She held on by her fingernails as Samba-Mayela gained ground with every step and Camacho-Quinn gave everything she had to make up for a poor start.

There was a confusing moment as the results board initially showed Samba-Mayela’s name first - and then Camacho-Quinn’s at the top of the standings - before settling on Russell.

“It wasn’t about knowing if I could or couldn’t (win),” she said. “It was just about remaining focused on what I could do - and honestly, just get over those hurdles and get to the line first.”

The Parisian crowd had hoped for gold but was still elated with silver and Macron, who watched France’s first gold of Games in men’s rugby sevens, applauded Samba-Mayela’s effort.

“I was lifted by all these people and all the pleasure of sport,” she said.

Camacho-Quinn delivered Puerto Rico’s first medal of the Games but was left frustrated by her own performance.

“I knew from the beginning I was a little hesitant when the gun went off,” she said.

“But the race is over, so there’s nothing I can do about it. I should’ve done better.”

