Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening ceremony’s ‘Last Supper’ sketch never meant to disrespect, say organisers

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 17:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Models walk during a fashion show over the Seine River bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday.
Models walk during a fashion show over the Seine River bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 organisers apologised on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous ‘The Last Supper’ painting.

The segment, which resembled the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion and featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, drew dismay from the Catholic Church and the religious right in America.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference.

“We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry.”

France, while proud of its rich Catholic heritage, also has a long tradition of secularism and anti-clericalism. Blasphemy is not only legal, but also considered by many as an essential pillar of freedom of speech.

Supporters of the tableau praised its message of inclusivity and tolerance.

The Catholic church in France said it deplored a ceremony that “included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.”

In Germany, the Bishop of Passau, Stefan Oster, said: “An impressive opening to hopefully peaceful games. The queer Last Supper was a low point, however, and wholly superfluous in the context.”

Some commentators said the controversy was another example of 21st century culture wars turbocharged by a 24-hour news cycle and social media.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director and mastermind behind the flamboyant opening ceremony, said religious subversion had never been his intention.

“We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that,” he told reporters on Saturday. 

