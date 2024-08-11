MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: When was the last time Pakistan finished above India on the medal table?

Published : Aug 11, 2024 13:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates with his medal on the podium after winning gold in the men’s javelin.
infoIcon

Arshad Nadeem’s gold in the men’s javelin on Thursday was Pakistan’s first track and field medal and the first individual gold medal in its history.

The solitary gold medal puts Pakistan currently in the 62nd position in the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally. India despite winning six medals occupies the 71st spot, since priority is given to gold medals in the ranking.

In terms of overall medals, this is India’s joint second-best performance at the Summer Games, one short of its tally from Tokyo 2020.

The last time Pakistan finished above India at the Olympics was in the the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. India had a barren run in Barcelona, failing to land a single medal.

Pakistan bagged a bronze medal in men’s hockey in 1992, finishing joint-54th in the medals table.

