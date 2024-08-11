MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron ‘super humbled’ by third Games basketball gold

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar returned to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, notching 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France to make it five successive men’s basketball golds.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 11:01 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Gold medallist USA’s LeBron James poses on the podium after the men’s Gold Medal basketball match between France and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
LeBron James said his third Olympic gold felt the best of them all as the NBA’s all-time leading points scorer helped the United States beat France 98-87 in the final on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar returned to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, notching 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France to make it five successive men’s basketball golds.

“It’s a big moment for USA basketball,” said James.

“I’m just living in the moment. I feel super humbled that I can still play this game and play it at a high level, play with 11 other great players, and a great coaching staff go out and do it for our country.”

The US beat France for the second Olympic final in a row, with James back in the squad and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry making his tournament debut.

ALSO READ | Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze

“It was great. I think you wouldn’t want it any other way to be able to face off against the host team. It was a great atmosphere,” said James.

The 39-year-old won bronze as a teenager at Athens 2004 and was part of the “Redeem Team” four years later that took gold in Beijing. James appeared again at London 2012 but had not played at the Games since.

“It’s the best one because it’s the one that’s right now,” said James, suggesting it would be his final Olympics.

“I can’t see myself playing in LA (in 2028). Although I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris. But four years from now, I can’t see it,” he said.

