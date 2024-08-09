The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Friday’s schedule features medal events across marathon swimming, table tennis, sailing, sport climbing, canoe sprint, hockey, rhythmic gymnastics, diving, football, weightlifting, football, track cycling, volleyball, wrestling, athletics, taekwondo, beach volleyball, breaking and boxing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 9 SCHEDULE
