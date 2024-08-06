MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance

A storm erupted over the participation of Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif at the Olympics when Khelif’s Italian opponent pulled out of their bout less than a minute into the fight after taking a barrage of punches.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 16:49 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lin beat Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria via unanimous decision in a featherweight quarterfinal fight on Sunday.
Lin beat Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria via unanimous decision in a featherweight quarterfinal fight on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lin beat Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria via unanimous decision in a featherweight quarterfinal fight on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Taiwan’s Sports Administration protested on Tuesday against the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) stance on a gender row involving one of its fighters at the Paris Games, saying its Olympic committee was considering whether to file a lawsuit.

A storm erupted over the participation of Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif at the Olympics when Khelif’s Italian opponent pulled out of their bout less than a minute into the fight after taking a barrage of punches.

Lin beat Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria via unanimous decision in a featherweight quarterfinal fight on Sunday.

The IBA said on Monday that Lin and Khelif had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after a sex chromosome test ruled both of them ineligible.

“The Sports Administration seriously protests the International Boxing Association’s continued publication of false information, obscuring the facts, and attempting to interfere with the normal conduct of the event regardless of the rights and interests of athletes,” the body, which is part of Taiwan’s education ministry, said in a statement.

“The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee has also appointed a lawyer to issue a warning letter to the IBA. It reserves the right to take recourse and will file a lawsuit if necessary.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has rejected the results of the IBA-ordered tests as arbitrary and illegitimate, saying there was no reason to conduct them.

“We have two boxers who were born as women, raised as women, who have passports as women and who have competed for many years as women and this is a clear definition of a woman,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on Saturday.

The dispute has revived debate over the balance between fairness and safety, particularly in women’s sports, where differences of sexual development can result in a competitive advantage that might prove dangerous.

Also read | Barred boxing federation says Khelif failed chromosome test

The boxing competition at Paris 2024 is taking place under IOC rules after it stripped the IBA of its status as the sport’s global governing body over governance and finance concerns.

The IOC says the IBA is a discredited organisation, mired in financial opaqueness and compromised by ties to the Russian leadership.

At the IBA news conference on Monday, IBA chief Umar Kremlev also said: “Taiwan is a part of China”.

“China is one of my favourite countries,” he added.

Taiwan competes at the Olympics as Chinese Taipei to avoid objections from China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Boxing /

Lin Yu-ting /

Imane Khelif /

International Olympic Committee /

IBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment