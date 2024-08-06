MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC

The IOC stripped IBA of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance, and the Olympic body has not included the sport on the LA 2028 programme yet.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 16:47 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee Spokesperson Mark Adams.
FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee Spokesperson Mark Adams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee Spokesperson Mark Adams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee would love to have boxing at the Los Angeles 2028 Games but first needs to see the creation of a new global governing body for the sport, it said on Tuesday.

The IOC stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance, and the Olympic body has not included the sport on the LA 2028 programme yet.

“We would love to see boxing, we want to see boxing on the programme in LA. Now it is up to the boxing community to organise themselves for the sport and for the athletes,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference.

A new organisation called World Boxing was launched in 2023 and currently has 37 members, still far fewer than the IBA, but is not recognised by the IOC.

READ | Boxers in gender dispute will remain in Games, IOC says

Adams was speaking a day after a shambolic IBA press conference in Paris where the organisation’s President Umar Kremlev, a Russian, attacked the IOC in a long and rambling presentation.

Kremlev, addressing media online, meandered from personal attacks against IOC President Thomas Bach to railing against the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony and defending his own fight against corruption.

GENDER DISPUTE

The IOC and IBA have been at loggerheads for days over the participation of two female boxers, Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting at the Games.

The IBA banned them midway through last year’s World Championships following a chromosome test, citing gender ineligibility, but the IOC has allowed them both to compete, saying they are women.

The IBA press conference, which has triggered a protest by Taiwan’s sports administration, was initially organised to provide evidence of the tests conducted on the two boxers but instead caused more confusion.

ALSO READ | Boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions

“I am not going to comment on the chaotic scenes yesterday,” Adams said. “It clearly demonstrates that the sport of boxing needs a new federation to run boxing.”

“If you ever needed any evidence at all that the IBA is unfit to run boxing just look at the key members of the IBA who took part in that travesty yesterday.”

Relations between the IOC and IBA have been tense for years but soured further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the IBA run by Kremlev.

The Russian state energy firm Gazprom is its main sponsor as stated on the IBA website despite Kremlev saying last year that the sponsorship had ended.

“The best recruiting sergeant for a new federation was that press conference yesterday,” Adams said. “It will give you an idea why we are in desperate need for a federation to take it forward.”

The IOC has run the boxing competitions without the IBA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and in Paris but will not do so in Los Angeles.

“We are not a federation and we desperately need a federation to run boxing,” Adams said.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Boxing /

IBA /

IOC /

Imane Khelif /

Lin Yu-ting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  3. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 89.34m throw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  3. Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: The night Mondo Duplantis fulfilled his childhood fantasy
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  3. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 89.34m throw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment