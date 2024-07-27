PREVIEW

Backed by good preparation and acclimatisation, the Indian hockey team’s approach ahead of its opening match against New Zealand is calm. Its primary aim? — improve the colour of its Tokyo bronze medal in the Paris Olympics at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, on Saturday.

Following a series of matches against top teams in the FIH Pro League, and preparatory camps in Bengaluru and Europe, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit, supported by mental trainer Paddy Upton and adventurer Mike Horn, who were part of the support staff under coach Gary Kirsten and contributed to the Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup triumph, was down to fine-tune its game behind closed doors on the eve of the crucial match.

India will aim to start on a high and gain momentum with a win against New Zealand.

The Indian team, which will meet Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its other Pool-B engagements, chose to skip the opening ceremony as it wanted to focus on their first match.

-Y. B. Sarangi

When is India vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

The India vs New Zealand hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 27th July, Saturday from 9:00 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Where To watch India Vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey match between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

