The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Wednesday’s schedule features triathlon, diving, rowing, cycling, shooting, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing and swimming.
Action also continues in badminton, beach volleyball, handball, volleyball, equestrian, hockey, table tennis, tennis, basketball, boxing, archery, sailing, water polo, football, 3x3 basketball and surfing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 31 SCHEDULE
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Dhiraj in action in Archery; Nadal/ Alcaraz in men’s doubles tennis action
- SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 108/1 (15); Perera, Mendis in control of 138-run chase vs India
- IPL franchise meeting: Availability of overseas players could be up for discussion
- Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach
- Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team beats Ireland in Pool B; seals quarterfinal berth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE