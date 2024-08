Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Saturday, medal events will be held across athletics, golf, handball, table tennis, water polo, basketball, weightlifting, sport climbing, canoe sprint, volleyball, beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, diving, football, modern pentathlon, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo, breaking and boxing.

Here are the medal events for Day 15 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:30 - Athletics - Men’s Marathon

12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

13:30 - Handball - Women’s Bronze Medal Match - Denmark vs Sweden

13:30 - Table Tennis - Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match - Korea vs Germany

14:05 - Water Polo - Women’s Bronze Medal Match - USA vs Netherlands

14:30 - Basketball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - Germany vs Serbia

15:00 - Weightlifting - Men’s 102kg

16:05 - Sport Climbing - Women’s Boulder Lead, Final Lead

16:10 - Canoe Sprint - Women’s Kayak Single 500m Finals

16:30 - Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match - France vs Poland

16:40 - Canoe Sprint - Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Finals

17:10 - Canoe Sprint - Women’s Canoe Single 200m Finals

17:30 - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group All-Around Final

18:30 - Diving - Men’s 10m Platform Final

18:30 - Handball - Women’s Gold Medal Match - Norway vs France

18:30 - Table Tennis - Women’s Team Gold Medal Match - China vs Japan

19:05 - Water Polo - Women’s Gold Medal Match - Australia vs Spain

19:30 - Weightlifting - Women’s 81kg

20:30 - Football - Women’s Gold Medal Match - Brazil vs USA

20:45 - Volleyball - Women’s Bronze Medal Match - Brazil vs Turkiye

21:00 - Modern Pentathlon - Men’s Individual Final

21:29 - Track Cycling - Men’s Madison Final

21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 74kg, 125kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 62kg Freestyle Medal Rounds

22:30 - Athletics - Men’s High Jump Final

22:45 - Athletics - Men’s 800m Final

23:00 - Artistic Swimming - Duet Free Routine

23:00 - Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw Final

23:05 - Athletics - Women’s 100m hurdles Final

23:20 - Athletics - Men’s 5000m Final

23:45 - Athletics - Women’s 1500m Final

23:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s +80kg Bronze Medal Bouts

00:00 - Weightlifting - Men’s +102kg

00:04 - Taekwondo - Women’s +67kg Bronze Medal Bouts

00:30 - Athletics - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

00:30 - Beach Volleyball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

00:44 - Athletics - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

00:49 - Breaking - B-Boys Finals

00:49 - Taekwondo - Men’s +80kg Gold Medal Bout

01:00 - Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Match - USA vs France

01:00 - Boxing - Women’s 57kg Final

01:07 - Taekwondo - Women’s +67kg Gold Medal Bout

01:17 - Boxing - Men’s 57kg Final

02:00 - Beach Volleyball - Men’s Gold Medal Match

02:04 - Boxing - Women’s 75kg Final

02:21 - Boxing - Men’s +92kg Final