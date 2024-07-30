MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s McIntosh storms to 400 metres individual medley gold

McIntosh’s triumph comes two days after she took silver behind Australian powerhouse Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle on the meet’s opening day.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 08:02 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women’s 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women’s 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women’s 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh blew away the field to win the gold medal in the women’s 400-metre individual medley (IM) at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday, securing her second medal of the meet.

World record holder McIntosh touched the wall in four minutes 27.71 seconds, far ahead of American silver medallist Katie Grimes and her bronze-winning U.S. teammate Emma Weyant.

McIntosh’s triumph comes two days after she took silver behind Australian powerhouse Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle on the meet’s opening day.

With her first gold, McIntosh realised the Olympic potential that was promised at the Tokyo Games three years ago, where she narrowly missed out on a podium and came home fourth at the age of just 14.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain's Peaty tests positive for COVID after silver medal win

Now 17, McIntosh will be counted on to make a considerable contribution to Canada’s medal haul in Paris with two more individual events to come: the 200m IM and the 200m butterfly, where she will also be a threat for top spot.

In the first final on an action-packed night at the La Defense pool with five gold up for grabs, McIntosh led from the gun, pulling away from Grimes at every split to come home almost six seconds clear of her nearest challenger.

After the butterfly and backstroke legs, the gold was down to a battle between the Canadian and the American.

McIntosh continued to build her advantage in the breaststroke, and when she made the turn into the freestyle, the fight had already been won as she surged clear leaving Grimes in her wake to hold off Weyant for the silver.

Related Topics

Summer McIntosh /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Ariarne Titmus

