MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Women’s Hockey: China upsets Australia, Dutch, Argentina and Belgium also reach semifinals

Women’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics: While China beat Australia 3-2, The Netherlands got past Britain 3-1, Argentina defeated Germany 2-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Belgium overcame Spain 2-0 in quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 10:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: China celebrates after beating Australia in the women’s hockey quarterfinals at Stade Yves Du Manoir on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: China celebrates after beating Australia in the women’s hockey quarterfinals at Stade Yves Du Manoir on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: China celebrates after beating Australia in the women’s hockey quarterfinals at Stade Yves Du Manoir on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

China’s women’s hockey team upset Australia 3-2 at the Paris Olympics on Monday to secure its first semifinal berth in 16 years after it quickly recovered from a goal down.

The Netherlands got past Britain 3-1, Argentina beat Germany 2-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Belgium overcame Spain 2-0. The Dutch will now play Argentina while Belgium face China.

Top seed Australia was expected to get the chance to reach the gold medal match for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games. China’s last appearance in the semis was 2008 in Beijing.

Australia forward Alice Arnott opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the tournament off a penalty corner in the 10th minute, but China levelled a minute later with midfielder Ma Ning scoring from their first penalty corner.

READ | Spain upsets defending champion Belgium as men’s semifinals decided

Dan Wen gave China the lead in the 20th before forward Zhong Jiaqi added another off a penalty corner in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Australia rallied but could not overcome the deficit, scoring only once more on a penalty corner.

“I didn’t expect the ball to come in this way, but I saw it, and thought I have to take it. I have to grasp the opportunity,” Dan said.

Argentina keeper Cristina Cosentino stood tall in the penalty shootout, with Germany unable to convert any of its four chances while Zoe Diaz de Armas netted the final score to push her side into the semis for the second Olympics in a row.

Argentina had levelled in the final minute when forward Julieta Jankunas converted a penalty corner two minutes after Germany defender Viktoria Huse sank a penalty stroke in a tightly contested defensive match-up.

The Netherlands picked Britain apart, leading in nearly every statistical category, with skipper Xan de Waard scoring in the first minute.

British forward Hannah French’s 20th minute equaliser kept the sides level for less than a quarter as Germany forward Luna Fokke found the net twice, making it 2-1 off a penalty corner in the 30th minute and wrapping up the victory in the 46th.

Belgium forward Delphine-Daphne Marien got the first goal of the match off a crossing shot in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, with Spain captain Xantal Gine forced to sit out after receiving a green card.

Three minutes later Belgium forward Charlotte Englebert expertly lifted the ball over keeper Clara Perez to seal the game for the Red Panthers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj in action soon; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China in men’s team round of 16 at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Women’s Hockey: China upsets Australia, Dutch, Argentina and Belgium also reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team
    Nihit Sachdeva _11526
  5. Dinesh Karthik joins Paarl Royals; becomes first Indian player in SA20
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team
    Nihit Sachdeva _11526
  2. Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic backs Paris champion to go for gold at LA 2028
    Reuters
  3. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China in men’s team round of 16 at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj in action soon; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s women power to cycling team sprint gold as records tumble
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj in action soon; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China in men’s team round of 16 at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Women’s Hockey: China upsets Australia, Dutch, Argentina and Belgium also reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team
    Nihit Sachdeva _11526
  5. Dinesh Karthik joins Paarl Royals; becomes first Indian player in SA20
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment