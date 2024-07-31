Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Pallister to return to pool after positive COVID test

Australia’s Lani Pallister has been cleared to compete in the women’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the team’s head swim coach Rohan Taylor said on Wednesday.

Medal hope Pallister was withdrawn from the 1,500 freestyle on Tuesday and isolated in her room at the Olympic Village.

“Yep, she’s swimming the heats, 4x200 tomorrow (Thursday),” Taylor told reporters at La Defense Arena.

Australia took bronze behind champion China and silver medallists the United States at the Tokyo Games three years ago but has high expectations of topping the podium in Paris after winning the world title in Fukuoka last year.

Another gold would help Australia’s bid to knock the U.S. off the top of the Olympic swimming medals table for the first time since Seoul 1988.

Australia leads the medals table in Paris with four golds early on day five, with the U.S. third with two, but Taylor was not about to comment on the standings.

“I’m not poking any (U.S.) bear or ringing any cowbell,” he said. “We’ve got to finish the job, that’s all we can control. They’re a mighty country, so you know they can turn things around.”