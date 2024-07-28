MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Nigeria’s Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended, says ITA

Cynthia Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 11:37 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Cynthia Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Cynthia Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Cynthia Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was provisionally suspended on Saturday after she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said.

Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Olympic Committee Anti-Doping Rules,” the ITA said.

“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division. The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games champion had been due to take on Taiwan’s Wu Shih Yi in a round of 16 bout on Tuesday.

Related Topics

WADA /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Nigeria /

Olympic Games /

Commonwealth Games /

International Testing Agency

