MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: Amidst the Summer Games glamour, Parisian poverty stands out in stark contrast

Despite the status of being a developed country, France, and more particularly Paris as the host city of the Olympics, the presence of the poor and homeless is apparent.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 17:05 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
A tent in the colours of the French flag with the slogan “This is not housing” as social and environmental activists gather in a protest at Place de la Republique, denouncing the Olympics for its environmental record and for driving out homeless people from Paris.
A tent in the colours of the French flag with the slogan “This is not housing” as social and environmental activists gather in a protest at Place de la Republique, denouncing the Olympics for its environmental record and for driving out homeless people from Paris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A tent in the colours of the French flag with the slogan “This is not housing” as social and environmental activists gather in a protest at Place de la Republique, denouncing the Olympics for its environmental record and for driving out homeless people from Paris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portuguese love for hockey

The history and legacy of Indian hockey in the Olympics have spread far and wide. Lovers of the sport and journalists from hockey-playing nations showing interest in India’s progress is not uncommon. But one wonders to see a Portuguese scribe, Marco Vaza, representing the daily newspaper Publico, lining up for interviews of Indian players after their Olympics Pool-B match against Ireland at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India embrace following the Men’s Pool B match between Ireland and India on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.
Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India embrace following the Men’s Pool B match between Ireland and India on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India embrace following the Men’s Pool B match between Ireland and India on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I wanted to write something about Indian hockey because of its past achievements. I have covered five Olympics, but this is the first time I am getting an opportunity to write on Indian hockey,” says Vaza. It’s good to see the popularity of India’s ‘spiritual game’ winning global admirers.

A one-man band

Travel by Paris metro exposes one to people from different ethnicities, cultures and backgrounds. Despite the status of being a developed country, France, and more particularly Paris as the host city of the Olympics, the presence of the poor and homeless is apparent.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 Diary - An iconic signatured cap, street king Nadal to Olympic village drama

An old man, equipped with band instruments all by himself, singing in metros to earn his living or people taking shelter in make-shift tents outside metro stations points fingers at the hard reality of poverty existing in a first-world country which spends close to nine billion dollars for hosting the Summer Games.

AI magic

When artificial intelligence (AI) has entered every sphere of our lives, how can sports stay out of its influence? At the Olympics, the use of AI to enrich fans’ experience is a fascinating experience. Between boxing bouts at the North Paris Arena, one can see the cameras focusing on spectators.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024- Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula bow out in women’s singles pre-quarterfinals

The television crew used this opportunity to employ AI and make the fans wear virtual Phrygian caps (the Games’ mascot), wigs and goggles to enhance the fun in the stands. The addition of bubbles and different shades of lights in the foreground and background of the frames makes it surreal and memorable.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?
    AP
  2. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?
    AP
  2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia’s coach Gustavsson leaves by mutual consent after exit in football
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian Khelif advances after Italy’s Carini abandons fight after 46 seconds
    Reuters
  5. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral on the internet?
    AP
  2. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 6 Top Moments LIVE: Swapnil wins bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Sat-Chi knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest signs Portugal’s Jota Silva on four-year deal
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment