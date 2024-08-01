Portuguese love for hockey
The history and legacy of Indian hockey in the Olympics have spread far and wide. Lovers of the sport and journalists from hockey-playing nations showing interest in India’s progress is not uncommon. But one wonders to see a Portuguese scribe, Marco Vaza, representing the daily newspaper Publico, lining up for interviews of Indian players after their Olympics Pool-B match against Ireland at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.
“I wanted to write something about Indian hockey because of its past achievements. I have covered five Olympics, but this is the first time I am getting an opportunity to write on Indian hockey,” says Vaza. It’s good to see the popularity of India’s ‘spiritual game’ winning global admirers.
A one-man band
Travel by Paris metro exposes one to people from different ethnicities, cultures and backgrounds. Despite the status of being a developed country, France, and more particularly Paris as the host city of the Olympics, the presence of the poor and homeless is apparent.
An old man, equipped with band instruments all by himself, singing in metros to earn his living or people taking shelter in make-shift tents outside metro stations points fingers at the hard reality of poverty existing in a first-world country which spends close to nine billion dollars for hosting the Summer Games.
AI magic
When artificial intelligence (AI) has entered every sphere of our lives, how can sports stay out of its influence? At the Olympics, the use of AI to enrich fans’ experience is a fascinating experience. Between boxing bouts at the North Paris Arena, one can see the cameras focusing on spectators.
The television crew used this opportunity to employ AI and make the fans wear virtual Phrygian caps (the Games’ mascot), wigs and goggles to enhance the fun in the stands. The addition of bubbles and different shades of lights in the foreground and background of the frames makes it surreal and memorable.
