Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final; India beats Australia in hockey

Manu Bhaker made it to her third final of the Paris Olympics after she qualified in second position in the 25m Women’s Qualification Precision event on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Indian mixed archery team missed out on a medal after losing to the United States in the bronze medal match.
The Indian men’s hockey team registered a historic 3-2 win over Australia in a group match. This was Indian men’s first Olympic win against Australia since 1972 in Munich.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 2
SHOOTING
ARCHERY
ROWING
JUDO
SAILING
HOCKEY
