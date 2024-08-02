MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final; India beats Australia in hockey

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker made it to her third final of the Paris Olympics after she qualified in second position in the 25m Women’s Qualification Precision event on Friday.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 21:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker of India reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker of India reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker of India reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manu Bhaker made it to her third final of the Paris Olympics after she qualified in second position in the 25m Women’s Qualification Precision event on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed archery team missed out on a medal after losing to the United States in the bronze medal match.

The Indian men’s hockey team registered a historic 3-2 win over Australia in a group match. This was Indian men’s first Olympic win against Australia since 1972 in Munich.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 2
SHOOTING
25m Women’s Qualification Precision - Manu Bhaker - 590-24x (second, qualified for final)
25m Women’s Qualification Precision - Esha Singh - 581-17x (18th)
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - 68 (26th)
ARCHERY
Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round - India (Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara) beat Indonesia 5-1
Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India (Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara) beat Spain 5-3
Mixed Team Semifinal - India (Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara) lost to Korea 2-6
Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match - India (Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara) lost to United States 2-6
ROWING
Men’s Single Sculls Final D - Balraj Panwar - 7:02.37 (5th)
JUDO
Women +78kg Elimination Round of 32 - Tulika Mann lost to Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) 0-10
SAILING
Women’s Dinghy - Race 2 - Nethra Kumanan - 15th
Women’s Dinghy - Race 3 - Nethra Kumanan - 27th
Men’s Dinghy - Race 3 - Vishnu Saravanan - 20th
Men’s Dinghy - Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan - 19th
HOCKEY
Men’s Pool B - India beat Australia 3-2

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
