Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch to reach quarterfinals

A day after 14-time French Open champion Nadal was heavily beaten by Novak Djokovic in the singles, the 38-year-old bounced back with a commanding display alongside his compatriot.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 09:08 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with partner Rafael Nadal against Tallon Griekspoor of Team Netherlands and Wesley Koolhof.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with partner Rafael Nadal against Tallon Griekspoor of Team Netherlands and Wesley Koolhof. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with partner Rafael Nadal against Tallon Griekspoor of Team Netherlands and Wesley Koolhof. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain’s dream team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s tennis doubles with a 6-4 6-7 10-2 defeat of Dutchmen Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

A day after 14-time French Open champion Nadal was heavily beaten by Novak Djokovic in the singles, the 38-year-old bounced back with a commanding display alongside his compatriot.

The Spanish duo, dubbed Nadalcraz, delighted a packed and vociferous crowd on a sweltering Court Suzanne Lenglen arena as they combined their formidable firepower to keep their gold medal dream on course.

Alcaraz, 21, pummelled a forehand winner to get the crucial break of serve in the first set with Nadal roaring his approval.

Koolhof, a former doubles world number one, and Griekspoor provided stiff resistance in the second set before dominating a second-set tiebreak, winning it 7-2.

But a Nadalcaraz caught fire in the deciding third set, fist-pumping and roaring after a succession of electrifying winners as they blazed to victory.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

