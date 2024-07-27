MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Spain’s Rudy Fernandez becomes first basketball player to appear in six Olympics

Diana Taurasi will join Fernandez as the first female basketball player to compete in six Olympics when the U.S. women open play against Japan on Monday.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 16:28 IST , VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
Usman Garuba of Spain and Rudy Fernandez (right) of Spain react at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve D’Ascq.
Usman Garuba of Spain and Rudy Fernandez (right) of Spain react at Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve D'Ascq. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Usman Garuba of Spain and Rudy Fernandez (right) of Spain react at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve D’Ascq. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s Rudy Fernandez has become the first male basketball player to compete in six Olympics.

The 39-year-old achieved the milestone Saturday when he checked in at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter during Spain’s matchup with Australia to open the Paris Olympic tournament.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics- Chinese women win first gold in clean sweep bid in diving

Diana Taurasi will join Fernandez as the first female basketball player to compete in six Olympics when the U.S. women open play against Japan on Monday.

Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Puerto Rico’s Teofilo Cruz, Australia’s Andrew Gaze, Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt and Argentina’s Luis Scola have all played in five Olympics.

