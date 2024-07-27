MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese women win first gold in clean sweep bid in diving

First-time Olympians Chen and Chang, who arrived in Paris having won three consecutive world titles, finished on 337.68 points.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 16:13 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medallists Yani Chang of China and Yiwen Chen of China celebrate after winning synchronised 3-metre springboard event.
Gold medallists Yani Chang of China and Yiwen Chen of China celebrate after winning synchronised 3-metre springboard event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallists Yani Chang of China and Yiwen Chen of China celebrate after winning synchronised 3-metre springboard event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani began China’s bid to capture all eight women’s Olympic diving golds by winning the synchronised 3-metre springboard event on Saturday.

First-time Olympians Chen and Chang, who arrived in Paris having won three consecutive world titles, finished on 337.68 points.

Chen, 25, and Chang, more than two years her junior, kicked off the competition with a back dive in the pike position to loud cheers from the fans, many of whom were dressed in China’s team jacket and waving national flags.

Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, who performed the same routines as Chen and Chang, gave the Chinese duo a scare after scoring equal points in the second round.

READ MORE | Kazakhstan wins first medal of Paris 2024 Olympics

The Americans fell short in following dives, however, and took silver with 314.64 points.

China has now won six Olympic titles in a row in the event, which was introduced into the Games programme in 2000.

Spectators at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, a new venue built for the Games in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, filled up the bulk of the seats to create a festive atmosphere.

READ MORE | China wins first gold medal of Paris 2024 Olympics

Many were draped in national flags and cheered as the divers performed twists and somersaults before the final plunge.

China’s Guo Jingjing, a four-times Olympic gold medallist in the 3m springboard event, refereed Saturday’s competition and was given a loud cheer when she was introduced on the screen.

Chen, the world number one, is set to compete with her best friend Chang in the 3m individual event.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
