Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round

The penultimate day at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended on a sour note for India after wrestler Reetika Hooda got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle.
In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished 29th and 49th, respectively, to end the Games empty-handed.
So far, India has won six medals in this edition of the Games, which include one silver and five bronze medals. However, the country can win another medal off Vinesh Phogat, a silver, which is pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration of Sport.
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 10
WRESTLING
GOLF
