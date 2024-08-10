Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round

The penultimate day at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended on a sour note for India after wrestler Reetika Hooda got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle.

No repechage for Reetika Hooda! ❌



As it stands, India will finish #Paris2024 with 6⃣ medals.#Olympicspic.twitter.com/MHYCzearIr — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 10, 2024

In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished 29th and 49th, respectively, to end the Games empty-handed.

So far, India has won six medals in this edition of the Games, which include one silver and five bronze medals. However, the country can win another medal off Vinesh Phogat, a silver, which is pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration of Sport.