MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round

India has won six medals in this edition of the Olympic Games, which include one silver and five bronze medals, with the silver coming off Neeraj Chopra.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 23:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Reetika Hooda (left) got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle.
Reetika Hooda (left) got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Reetika Hooda (left) got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

The penultimate day at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended on a sour note for India after wrestler Reetika Hooda got eliminated from the medal race after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy’s 6-8 loss to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle.

In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished 29th and 49th, respectively, to end the Games empty-handed.

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 13 in Paris 2024 Olympics

So far, India has won six medals in this edition of the Games, which include one silver and five bronze medals. However, the country can win another medal off Vinesh Phogat, a silver, which is pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 10
WRESTLING
Women’s 76kg freestyle - Reetika Hooda failed to make the repechage
GOLF
Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Diksha Dagar - T49, Aditi Ashok - T29

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Aditi Ashok /

Diksha Dagar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order at IOC session
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 9; Aman wins bronze to take medal tally to six
    Team Sportstar
  5. United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Masai Russell of US wins 100m hurdles
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order at IOC session
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Portugal wins historic gold in crash-littered men’s Madison
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream take gold in women’s final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order at IOC session
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 9; Aman wins bronze to take medal tally to six
    Team Sportstar
  5. United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment