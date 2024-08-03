Paris 2024 Olympics, Archery: South Korea’s Lim wins gold in individual event, compatriot Nam takes silver

South Korea’s Lim Sihyeon won gold in the women’s individual archery event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, taking home her third title during the Games.

Lim’s compatriot Nam Suhyeon took silver, ensuring their country dominated the podium. But France’s Lisa Barbelin fought off South Korea’s Jeon Hunyoung for the bronze, winning France’s first medal in the event to a wild roar from the crowd.

Weather conditions at Esplanade des Invalides varied throughout the afternoon, as overcast skies alternated with bright sun and the archers dealt with both wind and still air, likely forcing them to constantly adjust their aim.

In the gold medal competition, Lim and Nam were well-matched and each had one set with a perfect score. The two archers helped South Korea win its 10th consecutive gold medal in the women’s team event earlier during the Games.

But Lim, who also won gold in the mixed team event, overtook her teammate 7-3 to win the individual medal.

Spectators backing France and South Korea rivalled each other for support on Saturday, waving flags and banners and stomping their feet during the bronze medal competition.