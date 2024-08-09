MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics?

Pakistan’s Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shocked the world when he threw a record 92.97 metres in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, at the State de France in Paris, on Thursday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan reacts after setting a new Olympic record at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan reacts after setting a new Olympic record at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan reacts after setting a new Olympic record at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan’s Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shocked the world when he threw a record 92.97 metres in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, at the State de France in Paris, on Thursday.

With the throw, he assured himself the gold medal while defending champion Neeraj Chopra finished second-best, with his season-best throw of 89.45 metres.

Deemed as Pakistan’s best chance of winning a medal at the 2024 Games, Nadeem, the nine-time international medallist and four-time gold medallist had finished seventh at the last edition of the Olympics.

Nadeem was born on January 2, 1997, around 300 kilometres (186 miles) southwest of the sprawling metropolis of Lahore, in a little town close to the city of Mian Channu in southern Punjab state.

The third of seven siblings, he was raised in a financially strapped family. The only source of income was his father, Muhammad Ashraf, a retired construction worker. Though cricket was the first live of Nadeem, he was discouraged to take up that sport by his family.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS OF ARSHAD NADEEM

  • Gold -- 2024 Olympic Games
  • Silver -- 2023 World Championships
  • Gold -- 2022 Commonwealth Games

He was the flagbearer for Pakistan in the opening ceremony at the 2020 Olympic Games and became the first individual gold medallist for his country in Paris.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Arshad Nadeem

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who was the last medallist for Pakistan in Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arshad Nadeem breaks OR: Who has thrown over 90m at the Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem takes gold with new Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Davis-Woodhall wins women’s long jump gold
    Reuters
  2. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Full list of Pakistan medal winners in Olympics history after Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem becomes first gold medallist in track-and-field from Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who was the last medallist for Pakistan in Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arshad Nadeem breaks OR: Who has thrown over 90m at the Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem takes gold with new Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment