Pakistan’s Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shocked the world when he threw a record 92.97 metres in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, at the State de France in Paris, on Thursday.

With the throw, he assured himself the gold medal while defending champion Neeraj Chopra finished second-best, with his season-best throw of 89.45 metres.

Deemed as Pakistan’s best chance of winning a medal at the 2024 Games, Nadeem, the nine-time international medallist and four-time gold medallist had finished seventh at the last edition of the Olympics.

Nadeem was born on January 2, 1997, around 300 kilometres (186 miles) southwest of the sprawling metropolis of Lahore, in a little town close to the city of Mian Channu in southern Punjab state.

The third of seven siblings, he was raised in a financially strapped family. The only source of income was his father, Muhammad Ashraf, a retired construction worker. Though cricket was the first live of Nadeem, he was discouraged to take up that sport by his family.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS OF ARSHAD NADEEM

Gold -- 2024 Olympic Games

Silver -- 2023 World Championships

Gold -- 2022 Commonwealth Games

He was the flagbearer for Pakistan in the opening ceremony at the 2020 Olympic Games and became the first individual gold medallist for his country in Paris.

