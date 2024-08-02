MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold

Surrounded by a sea of bright red Chinese flags in the crowd, Zheng knelt on the court and screamed with his arms outstretched while Yaqiong collapsed to the ground as they celebrated.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 21:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medalists Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Gold medalists Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8 21-11 to win the Olympic badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

Surrounded by a sea of bright red Chinese flags in the crowd, Zheng knelt on the court and screamed with his arms outstretched while Yaqiong collapsed to the ground before running into her coach’s arms as they celebrated victory.

Japan’s Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe took the bronze by beating South Korea’s Chae Yu-jung and Seo Seung-jae.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics, Basketball: Antetokounmpo’s Greece still alive, Brazil wins over Japan in race for last-eight

The battle for bronze was tight before Watanabe and Higashino pulled clear in the first game, going on to win 21-13 22-20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 213/8 (45), needs 18 runs in 30; Kuldeep falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen wins first game vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Basketball: Antetokounmpo’s Greece still alive, Brazil wins over Japan in race for last-eight
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya in Badminton quarterfinal action; Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Basketball: Antetokounmpo’s Greece still alive, Brazil wins over Japan in race for last-eight
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I am glad that she could give her best,’ says Sreeja Akula’s coach Somnath Ghosh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: South Korea beats Germany for gold in archery mixed team event
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Morocco outclasses USA 4-0 to reach first men’s Olympic football semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 213/8 (45), needs 18 runs in 30; Kuldeep falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen wins first game vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Basketball: Antetokounmpo’s Greece still alive, Brazil wins over Japan in race for last-eight
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya in Badminton quarterfinal action; Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment