Paris 2024: India aiming for best-ever performance at Paralympics, says PCI president Jhajharia

The 43-year-old asserted that the para athletes are physically and mentally ready for the Paris Games and will continue the trend of doing well at marquee events.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 19:08 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jhajharia, a three-time Paralympic medallist, was part of the best-ever performance by Indian para athletes at Tokyo in 2021 clinching the silver in the F46 javelin throw, | Photo Credit: AP
Jhajharia, a three-time Paralympic medallist, was part of the best-ever performance by Indian para athletes at Tokyo in 2021 clinching the silver in the F46 javelin throw, | Photo Credit: AP

Indian para-athletes are not only aiming to better the country’s best ever show but are also aiming to surpass the 25-medal mark at the upcoming Paris Paralympics, according to Devendra Jhajharia, the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Indian athletes had scripted history at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics, winning as many as 19 medals, including a whopping five gold.

“This time our slogan is ‘Abki Baar 25 Paar.’ We have a target of winning more than 25 medals this time. The preparation is going well. I am in touch with the athletes,” Jhajharia said during a panel discussion on Friday about India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Jhajharia, a three-time Paralympic medallist, was part of the best-ever performance by Indian para athletes at Tokyo in 2021 clinching the silver in the F46 javelin throw adding to his gold at the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio editions.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with  hosh and  josh at Paris Olympics’

The 43-year-old asserted that the para athletes are physically and mentally ready for the Paris Games and will continue the trend of doing well at marquee events as they did at the Para Asian Games last year and in the recent world championships.

“The players are not only physically but also mentally fit. They are getting all the facilities under the TOPS scheme.

“In the past 4 years, India has performed well in every event. In the world championships we were at number 5. To be 5 in the world is a huge thing.” he said.

The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to begin on August 28.

Related Topics

Devendra Jhajharia /

Paralympic Committee of India /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

