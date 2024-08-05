MagazineBuy Print

Sports Ministry sends air conditioners to Paris for Indian athletes

The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy, according to sources in the Ministry.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 14:37 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country’s Sports Ministry to make their stay comfortable.

The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy, according to sources in the Ministry.

Even before the Games started, several contingents had expressed their concerns about the weather in Paris after the organisers said that they would shun air conditioning to cut the carbon footprint of the event.

