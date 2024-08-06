MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Lakshya Sen’s family praises the Indian shuttler for his heroics at the Paris Olympics

“Sen put Almora on the map, what can be a bigger achievement than this, a small village in Uttarakhand is being recognised by the entire world,” his family member said.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 15:09 IST

PTI

Shuttler Lakshya Sen crashed out of the race for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he lost to Lee Zii Jia. Despite beating the Malaysian 21-13 in the first game he lost 21-16 in the second and was bested again in the decider as Lee finished with a 21-11 win.

Kanchan Rautela, cousin sister of Lakshya Sen lauds him for his excellent run at the Olympics. Recalls how through his hard work he developed himself despite being from rural Almora, where there were a lack of facilities and resources, in spite of these shortcomings his performance is one to note as he has now single-handedly put Uttarakhand on the map.

“This in itself is an achievement, a small child from a small village in Uttarakhand, and according to me there were not many resources at the time, it has become better by one level, but at the time when (Lakshya Sen) was practising there was nothing at that point, to come from a place like that and to put Almora on the map, what can be a bigger achievement than this, a small village in Uttarakhand is being recognised by the entire world, it says it all.”

The nephew of Lakshya Sen strongly feels that his uncle will now be the face of badminton in India, and claims that youth who look to make a career in the sport will consider his uncle an idol as he is the first Indian to make it to the semi-finals of the Olympics in his first quadrennial.

“The youth, who saw the badminton match, and are opting to take up badminton as a career, they have started to admire him and see him as their idol, just like Virat Kohli is to cricket, when it comes to badminton, he was the first person who in his first Olympics made his way into the semi-finals, it cannot be any one else from Lakshya Sen, the first Indian to do so.”

Despite Lakshya Sen failing to grab the bronze for India, his family feels he is young enough to compete in future Olympic games and make an even bigger impression as he did this year.

