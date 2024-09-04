Paralympics 2024, Day 7 - September 4: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on Thursday and concludes on September 8.
On the seventh day, medal events will be held across para road cycling, para athletics, para equestrian, para table tennis, para powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, para swimming, wheelchair tennis, para shooting and para archery.
Here are the medal events on the seventh day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-
11:30 onwards - Para Cycling Road - Women’s C5 Individual Time Trial, Women’s C4 Individual Time Trial, Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial, Men’s C1 Individual Time Trial, Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Women’s H4-5 Individual Time Trial, Men’s H2 Individual Time Trial, Men’s H1 Individual Time Trial, Women’s H1-3 Individual Time Trial, Men’s T1-2 Individual Time Trial, Women’s T1-2 Individual Time Trial, Men’s B Individual Time Trial, Men’s C5 Individual Time Trial, Men’s C4 Individual Time Trial, Men’s C3 Individual Time Trial, Women’s B Individual Time Trial, Men’s H5 Individual Time Trial, Men’s H4 Individual Time Trial, Men’s H3 Individual Time Trial
13:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F41, Men’s Shot Put - F46, Men’s Javelin Throw - F34, Men’s 400m - T37, Women’s Shot Put - F46, Men’s Long Jump - T38
13:30 - Para Equestrian - Individual Event - Grade IV
15:00 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS5 - Semifinals
15:30 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 49kg Final
15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Quad Doubles Bronze Medal Match
15:30 - Wheelchair Tennis - Quad Doubles Gold Medal Match
15:45 - Para Shooting - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Finals
16:25 - Para Equestrian - Individual Event - Grade V
17:05 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 41kg Final
17:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS10 - Gold Medal Match
18:30 - Para Shooting - R9 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH2 Final
20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 45kg Final
20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS2 - Semifinals
21:00 onwards - Para Swimming - Men’s 100m Freestyle - S12, Women’s 100m Freestyle - S12, Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM14, Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM14, Men’s 400m Freestyle - S8, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S8, Men’s 50m Breaststroke - SB2, Women’s 50m Breaststroke - SB3, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S7, Women’s 100m Freestyle - S7, Women’s 100m Freestyle - S9, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 49 Points
22:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Category B Bronze Medal Bouts
22:00 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Category B Bronze Medal Bout
22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 54kg Final
22:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F32, Women’s 100m - T36, Men’s Shot Put - F36, Men’s 100m - T53, Men’s Club Throw - F51, Men’s 100m - T54, Women’s 100m - T53, Men’s Long Jump - T64, Women’s 100m - T54
22:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS1 - Semifinals
22:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Category A Bronze Medal Bout
22:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Category A Bronze Medal Bout
22:57 onwards - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Rounds
23:10 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Category B Gold Medal Bout
23:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS5 - Gold Medal Match
23:45 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Category B Gold Medal Bout
00:20 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Foil Category A Gold Medal Bout
00:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS10 - Gold Medal Match
00:55- Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Foil Category A Gold Medal Bout
