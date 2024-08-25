MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Which country has the most medals in Paralympic history?

Since its inception, 22154 medals have been divided among 129 nations, but the United States of America (USA) is the undisputed leader with 2283 medals.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 17:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson is the most successful Paralympian in history with 46 medals, including 32 golds.
USA swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson is the most successful Paralympian in history with 46 medals, including 32 golds. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

USA swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson is the most successful Paralympian in history with 46 medals, including 32 golds. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics will be underway in Paris from August 28 and is scheduled to end on September 8.

All the Paralympic events will be held in and around Paris, including the suburbs of Saint-Denis and Versailles and Vaires-sur-Marne, which is just outside the city.

ALSO READ: Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian para athletes taking part

Since its inception, 22154 medals have been divided among 129 nations, but the United States of America (USA) is the undisputed leader with 2283 medals.

With 370 fewer medals, Great Britain occupies second place with a total of 1913, followed by China in third with 1229.

Following are the top 10 nations with the most medals in the history of the Summer Paralympics.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 USA 808 736 739 2283
2 Great Britain 668 620 625 1913
3 China 529 399 301 1229
4 Canada 399 336 343 1078
5 Australia 389 422 394 1205
6 France 358 362 374 1094
7 West Germany 302 252 232 786
8 Netherlands 301 262 244 807
9 Poland 269 265 219 753
10 Sweden 226 222 168 616

(Inputs from International Paralympic Committee)

