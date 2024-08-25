The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics will be underway in Paris from August 28 and is scheduled to end on September 8.
All the Paralympic events will be held in and around Paris, including the suburbs of Saint-Denis and Versailles and Vaires-sur-Marne, which is just outside the city.
ALSO READ: Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian para athletes taking part
Since its inception, 22154 medals have been divided among 129 nations, but the United States of America (USA) is the undisputed leader with 2283 medals.
With 370 fewer medals, Great Britain occupies second place with a total of 1913, followed by China in third with 1229.
Following are the top 10 nations with the most medals in the history of the Summer Paralympics.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|USA
|808
|736
|739
|2283
|2
|Great Britain
|668
|620
|625
|1913
|3
|China
|529
|399
|301
|1229
|4
|Canada
|399
|336
|343
|1078
|5
|Australia
|389
|422
|394
|1205
|6
|France
|358
|362
|374
|1094
|7
|West Germany
|302
|252
|232
|786
|8
|Netherlands
|301
|262
|244
|807
|9
|Poland
|269
|265
|219
|753
|10
|Sweden
|226
|222
|168
|616
(Inputs from International Paralympic Committee)
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024: All medals won by India in the history of the Paralympics
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Which country has the most medals in Paralympic history?
- La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form
- ENG vs SL: England’s Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series, Josh Hull named replacement
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s medal tally at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE