Paris Paralympics 2024: India surpasses Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar’s men’s high jump T64 victory

India surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar won men’s high jump T64 in the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Praveen Kumar won the country its sixth gold medal after clearing 2.08m. He won his second consecutive Para Games medal, improving upon a silver in the previous edition in Tokyo.

Dharambir set an Asian record of 34.92m to win the country’s fifth gold in the men’s club throw F51 final at the Paralympics, equalling that of Tokyo.

India won five gold, six silver and eight bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In Paris, India won five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Avani Lekhara defended her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paralympic title to win India’s first gold of the Paris Paralympics.

READ | Paris Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. The top seed beat Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match to win India its second gold medal.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Harvinder Singh won a historic first-ever gold medal for India in para archery after defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final to clinch his second straight medal at the Paralympic Games. This was India’s fourth gold medal in this edition of the Paralympics.