MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics 2024: India surpasses Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar’s men’s high jump T64 victory

India surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar won men’s high jump T64 in the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 16:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Praveen Kumar of India in action at the Paris Paralympics.
Praveen Kumar of India in action at the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Praveen Kumar of India in action at the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar won men’s high jump T64 in the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Praveen Kumar won the country its sixth gold medal after clearing 2.08m. He won his second consecutive Para Games medal, improving upon a silver in the previous edition in Tokyo.

Dharambir set an Asian record of 34.92m to win the country’s fifth gold in the men’s club throw F51 final at the Paralympics, equalling that of Tokyo.

India won five gold, six silver and eight bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In Paris, India won five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Avani Lekhara defended her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paralympic title to win India’s first gold of the Paris Paralympics.

READ | Paris Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. The top seed beat Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match to win India its second gold medal.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Harvinder Singh won a historic first-ever gold medal for India in para archery after defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final to clinch his second straight medal at the Paralympic Games. This was India’s fourth gold medal in this edition of the Paralympics.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Tokyo Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bergwijn hits back at Netherlands coach Koeman after his criticism on his move to Al-Ittihad
    AP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men’s high jump T64
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Rahul, Parag at crease, IND A 125/2 vs IND B; IND D 203/6 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India climbs to 14th spot after Praveen Kumar’s gold, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence’s dismissal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: India surpasses Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Praveen Kumar’s men’s high jump T64 victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men’s high jump T64
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Storey wins 19th gold medal to extend British record
    Reuters
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Gagan Narang lauds performance of Indian athletes
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bergwijn hits back at Netherlands coach Koeman after his criticism on his move to Al-Ittihad
    AP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men’s high jump T64
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Rahul, Parag at crease, IND A 125/2 vs IND B; IND D 203/6 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India climbs to 14th spot after Praveen Kumar’s gold, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence’s dismissal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment