Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery Highlights: India’s Pooja loses 4-6 to China’s Wu Chunyan in quarterfinals

Check Sportstar’s highlights of the para archery events from Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Updated : Sep 03, 2024 21:35 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Pooja Jatyan is in action in women’s individual recurve open event at Paris Paralympics.
India’s Pooja Jatyan is in action in women’s individual recurve open event at Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

India’s Pooja Jatyan is in action in women’s individual recurve open event at Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the women’s individual recurve open para archery event at Paris Paralympics where India’s Pooja lost to China’s Wu Chunyan in the quarterfinals.

  • September 03, 2024 21:34
    Follow our live coverage of the Indian contingent for the rest of the day here!

    Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani finishes fifth in women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final, Pooja into recurve open quarters; latest results, score

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Live Updates: Follow live scores and updates from the Indian events during Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Tuesday, September 3.

  • September 03, 2024 21:33
    What’s in store for Indian for the rest of the day

    10:38PM IST - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Final - Deepthi Jeevanji 

    11:50PM IST - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar 

    12:13AM IST - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar

  • September 03, 2024 21:33
    However, Pooja’s campaign in Paris is not over

    Pooja will have one more chance to redeem herself as she will compete in the mixed team recurve open category with Harvinder Singh.

  • September 03, 2024 21:15
    Fourth quarterfinal: Wu Chunyan (China) beats Pooja (India) 6-4

    First set.

    Pooja - 10, 9, 9. Total: 28

    Wu Chunyan - 7, 9, 7. Total: 23

    Pooja wins 1st set 28-23.

    Second set.

    Pooja - 7, 8, 10. Total: 25

    Wu Chunyan - 8, 7, 9. Total: 24

    Pooja wins 2nd set 25-24 to take a 4-0 lead. Fantastic!

    Third set.

    Pooja - 10, 10, 7. Total: 27

    Wu Chunyan - 10, 9, 9. Total: 28

    Pooja had the match arrow and all that she needed was a 9 but she hit a 7 to lose the set 27-28.

    Fourth set.

    Pooja - 9, 8, 7. Total: 24

    Wu Chunyan - 10, 9, 8. Total: 27

    Wu Chunyan wins the 4th set 27-24 and we are off to a decider.

    Fifth set.

    Pooja - 9, 7, 8. Total: 24

    Wu Chunyan - 8, 9, 10. Total: 27

    Heartbreak for Pooja as she loses the final set 24-27 and with that, the match 4-6 to Wu Chunyan, the bronze medallist from Tokyo.

    She had the chance to close the match in the third set itself but as we all know, pressure does funny things to people.

  • September 03, 2024 20:54
    Third quarterfinal: Selengee Demberel (Mongolia) beats Ziva Lavrinc (Slovenia)

    Demberel takes the opening set 27-23.

    However, Lavrinc shoots well to win a tight second set 28-27 and make it 2-2.

    Demberel clinches the third set 26-25 and leads 4-2.

    Poor shooting from Demberel in fourth set and Lavrinc wins it 26-20 to make it 4-4.

    We are off to a deciding set. Remember, the winner of this match faces the winner of the last quarterfinal between India’s Pooja Jatyan and China’s Wu Chunyan in the semifinals.

    Final set: Lavrinc - 9, 9, 5; Demberel - 8, 8, 10

    Crazy finish as Demberel, who looked down and out, wins the final set 28-23 to move to the semifinals with a 6-4 victory.

  • September 03, 2024 20:41
    Second quarterfinal: Elisabetta Mijno (Italy) beats Milena Olszewska (Poland)

    Mijno wins the first set 26-21. She takes the second set too - 27-23.

    And Mijno wraps up a 6-0 win by taking the third set with the same scoreline as the second one: 27-23

    First semifinal is set: Wu Yang (China) vs Elisabetta Mijno (Italy)

  • September 03, 2024 20:36
    First quarterfinal: China’s Wu Yang beats Iran’s Somayeh Rahimi Ghahderijani

    In the first quarterfinal, Iran’s Somayeh Rahimi Ghahderijani is up against China’s Wu Yang.

    Yang wins 6-0 (26-22, 25-17, 23-22).

    She will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Italy’s Elisabetta Mijno and Poland’s Milena Olszewska in the semifinals.

  • September 03, 2024 20:31
    Pooja Jatyan in women’s individual recurve open quarterfinals

    India’s Pooja Jatyan is one win away from having two shots at become the first Indian female medallist in women’s recurve archery at Paralympics.

    Pooja faces China’s Wu Chunyan in the last quarterfinal. Stay tuned for live updates.

  • September 03, 2024 20:29
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

