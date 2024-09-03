Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery Highlights: India’s Pooja loses 4-6 to China’s Wu Chunyan in quarterfinals

September 03, 2024 20:54

Third quarterfinal: Selengee Demberel (Mongolia) beats Ziva Lavrinc (Slovenia)

Demberel takes the opening set 27-23.

However, Lavrinc shoots well to win a tight second set 28-27 and make it 2-2.

Demberel clinches the third set 26-25 and leads 4-2.

Poor shooting from Demberel in fourth set and Lavrinc wins it 26-20 to make it 4-4.

We are off to a deciding set. Remember, the winner of this match faces the winner of the last quarterfinal between India’s Pooja Jatyan and China’s Wu Chunyan in the semifinals.

Final set: Lavrinc - 9, 9, 5; Demberel - 8, 8, 10

Crazy finish as Demberel, who looked down and out, wins the final set 28-23 to move to the semifinals with a 6-4 victory.