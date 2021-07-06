Olympics 2021

PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans

PV Sindhu talks about her Tokyo 2020 preparations, her Olympic competitors and her support systems during training.

V.V. Subrahmanyam
06 July, 2021 19:01 IST
V.V. Subrahmanyam
06 July, 2021 19:01 IST
Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist
P. V. Sindhu
PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans
Dedicated to Zeus: A history of the Olympic Games
Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics
 More Videos
Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works
Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations
Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village
Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics
'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief
Sebastian Coe
Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe
Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member
Japan official says Olympics must be held next year 'at any cost'