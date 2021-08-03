Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Karsten Warholm wins 400m hurdles in world record time Karsten Warholm of Norway won the Olympic men's 400 metres gold medal on Tuesday in a world record time of 45.94 seconds. AFP TOKYO 03 August, 2021 09:09 IST Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates next to the scoreboard showing his world record as he wins the gold medal in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics. - AP AFP TOKYO 03 August, 2021 09:09 IST Norway's Karsten Warholm smashed his own world record on Tuesday to win the Olympic men's 400 metres hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, beating his previous world best of 46.70sec. To put that performance into perspective, only four runners in history have even clocked sub-47sec times, let alone sub-46. Morocco's Soufiane el-Bakkali wins 3000m steeplechase gold in Tokyo Tokyo Olympics, Canoe sprint: Carrington and Cuba's Torres, Jorge wins gold American arch-rival Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17sec, with Brazil's Alison Dos Santos claiming bronze in 46.72, both regional records that also smashed their previous personal bests.As the Norwegian hit the final 200 metres well ahead of the field, the question was whether he could keep his rhythm and pace.Benjamin had not given up hope and pushed down the home straight, coming almost neck-and-neck on the 10th and last hurdle.Warholm, teeth gritted and head flailing, looked like he might tie up to hand the American victory.But from somewhere, the Norwegian two-time world champion dug deep and found just enough energy for an extra spurt that saw him surge through the line.Eyes bulging at the world record time flashed up on the big screen, Warholm roared and spontaneously ripped open his shirt amid gasps from sparse pockets of fellow athletes and team officials at the Olympic Stadium. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :