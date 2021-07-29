Equestrian in Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza, Seigneur Medicott clear veterinary inspection

Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza and his gelding Seigneur Medicott completed their first veterinary inspection ahead of the eventing fixtures at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

A standard routine before any equine event, the procedure involves assessment of the horse and clearing it on health parameters to compete in the events in question. Horses are presented to judges who then walk with them and inspect them for illness or injury.



In case any such issue is detected, the horse is eliminated with immediate effect. In case there are doubts, the horse may be held back in a holding box for further enquiry and examination.

Mirza and Medicott have cleared the inspection, with the 15-year-old certified as sound in health. The duo will compete in the three disciplines of eventing - dressage, show jumping and cross country - between 30th July and 2nd August 2021.