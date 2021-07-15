Olympics: Five biggest scandals in the Games

1908: Halswelle’s gold in Olympics’ only walkover: In a clash of rules in the 1908 London Games, the 400-metre race final turned out to be a dreadful affair. America’s John Carpenter was disqualified for elbowing his British opponent Wyndham Hallswelle. While Carpenter’s antics were believed to be legal under his native rules, the British officials called him out for the same. A replay of the final was marked with Hallswele set to race against two Americans, William Robbins and John Taylor, who decided to boycott the race. It led to Hallswelle being raised to gold while other spots were left vacant in the only Olympic walkover in history. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

