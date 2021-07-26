Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 5, Indians in action on July 27: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST India begins its Olympic charge on Tuesday with the shooters in action and will also see the hockey men's team take on Spain. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 18:23 IST Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be in action on Tuesday. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 18:23 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 27 so that you can stay up to speed!HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 4: Sharath Kamal wins; Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal exit; men's archery team bows out in quarters July 27Shooting10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 1 – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma – 5:3010m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 2 – 6:1510m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 7:3010m air pistol mixed team gold medal match – 8:0710m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 1 – Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar – 9:4510m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 2 – 10:3010m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match – 11:4510m air rifle mixed team gold medal match – 12:22BadmintonMen’s doubles Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy – 8:30BoxingRound of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 10:57HockeyPool A India Men vs Spain – 6:30SailingWomen’s laser radial Race 05, 06 – Nethra Kumanan – 8:35 onwardsMen’s laser Race 04, 05, 06 – Vishnu Sarvanan – 8:45 onwardsMen’s 49er Race 01, 02, 03 – K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 11:20 onwardsSwimmingMen’s 200m butterfly semifinals – Sajan Prakash – 8:05 – DEPENDS ON TODAY’S HEATSTable tennisMen’s singles third Round 3 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) – 8:30All timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :