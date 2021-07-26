Tokyo Olympics Day 5, Indians in action on July 27: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 27 so that you can stay up to speed!

HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 4: Sharath Kamal wins; Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal exit; men's archery team bows out in quarters

July 27

Shooting

10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 1 – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma – 5:30

10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 2 – 6:15

10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 7:30

10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match – 8:07

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 1 – Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar – 9:45

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 2 – 10:30

10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match – 11:45

10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match – 12:22

Badminton

Men’s doubles Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy – 8:30

Boxing

Round of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 10:57

Hockey

Pool A India Men vs Spain – 6:30

Sailing

Women’s laser radial Race 05, 06 – Nethra Kumanan – 8:35 onwards

Men’s laser Race 04, 05, 06 – Vishnu Sarvanan – 8:45 onwards

Men’s 49er Race 01, 02, 03 – K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 11:20 onwards

Swimming

Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals – Sajan Prakash – 8:05 – DEPENDS ON TODAY’S HEATS

Table tennis

Men’s singles third Round 3 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) – 8:30

All timings are in IST