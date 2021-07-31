Pooja Rani loses in boxing quarterfinals, bows out of Tokyo Olympics

Asian champion Pooja Rani lost to Olympic bronze medallist and former World champion Li Qian of China 5-0 on Saturday to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Pooja had lost to Li Qian in the semifinals of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and 2020 Asia Oceania Olympic qualifier in Amman.

Earlier, Pooja had beaten Algerian boxer Ichrak Chaib 5-0 to reach the quarters. The experienced Pooja smartly used her right jabs and the follow-up left punches to stay ahead of the brave Algerian, who delivered well-directed shots on target.

Thirty-year-old Pooja applied her defensive skills to avoid Ichrak’s blows. She employed her right-left combinations, interspersed with double right-lefts, to get 5-0 verdicts in the first two rounds.