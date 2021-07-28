PV Sindhu beats Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games to enter Round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics

India's P.V. Sindhu beat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16 in a Women's singles group J match on Wednesday to enter the Round of 16 at Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt next. Blichfeldt beat Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-10, 21-3.

Sindhu sent her opponent packing in 35 minutes. The first game lasted 15 minutes and the second 21.

This was the Rio silver medallist's second straight win. Earlier, World champion Sindhu had cruised to a 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her first match.

Sindhu’s 29-minute on-court ‘workout’ saw her break away from 5-5 to win the next 14 points in the first game.

In the second, from 4-3, Sindhu won seven straight points to assert her superiority before converting her fourth match point.

Polikarpova, ranked 58th, was often foxed by Sindhu’s deft placements at the net. The Indian often managed to win points, set up by her powerful smashes that forced feeble responses.