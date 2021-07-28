Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Live Badminton Updates: PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch all the Live Action, Updates, Medals Tally, Schedule and Events as the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 6 in Tokyo. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 July, 2021 07:37 IST Star India shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 July, 2021 07:37 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics where star Indian athletes like P.V. Sindhu, Deepika Kumari will be in action. Badminton Sindhu has won all her five encounters against Cheung and will aim to continue her winning streak.We are moments away from an exciting clash as P.V. Sindhu will aim to dominate and progress ahead in the tournament in the Group J.While the India Women's hockey team will take on Great Britain, Tarundeep Rai will be in action against Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the Men's Archery Round of 32. Also the Rowing pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will competing in the Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B2Meanwhile, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be up against NY Cheung of Hong Kong in the women's singles. In the men's singles, B. Sai Praneeth will take on Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands. The attention will then shift to Boxing where Pooja Rani will be fighting against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Women's Middleweight. Deepika Kumari will round off the day when she takes on Karma of Bhutan in the Women's Archery Round of 32. India's Schedule for Day 6 at Tokyo Olympics, July 28July 28HOCKEY India women vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM BADMINTON P.V. Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) - 7:30 AMB Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) - 02:30 PM ROWING Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B2Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh 8:00 AM SAILING 49er Men's Race 2,3,&4 8:35 8:35 AM BOXING Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) - 02:33 PM ARCHERYMen's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) - 7:31 AMPravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30 PMWomen's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) - 02:14 PMAll timings are in IST