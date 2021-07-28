Tokyo Olympics Live Badminton Updates: PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics where star Indian athletes like P.V. Sindhu, Deepika Kumari will be in action.

Badminton



Sindhu has won all her five encounters against Cheung and will aim to continue her winning streak.

We are moments away from an exciting clash as P.V. Sindhu will aim to dominate and progress ahead in the tournament in the Group J.

While the India Women's hockey team will take on Great Britain, Tarundeep Rai will be in action against Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the Men's Archery Round of 32. Also the Rowing pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will competing in the Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B2

Meanwhile, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu will be up against NY Cheung of Hong Kong in the women's singles.

In the men's singles, B. Sai Praneeth will take on Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands. The attention will then shift to Boxing where Pooja Rani will be fighting against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Women's Middleweight.

Deepika Kumari will round off the day when she takes on Karma of Bhutan in the Women's Archery Round of 32.

India's Schedule for Day 6 at Tokyo Olympics, July 28

July 28

HOCKEY

India women vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM

BADMINTON

P.V. Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) - 7:30 AM

B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) - 02:30 PM

ROWING

Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B2

Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh 8:00 AM

SAILING

49er Men's Race 2,3,&4 8:35 8:35 AM

BOXING

Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) - 02:33 PM

ARCHERY

Men's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) - 7:31 AM

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30 PM

Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) - 02:14 PM

All timings are in IST