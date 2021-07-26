Home Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Archery men's team beats Kazakhstan to enter quarters, will face South Korea next In the round of 16, India trailed by a point after the first three shots in set four. However, two 10s in a row saw the men's team wrap it up in quick time and progress to the quarterfinals. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 06:54 IST India's Atanu Das in action. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 06:54 IST The Indian men's archery team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 in their pre-quarterfinals early on Monday. India will take on South Korea next in the quarterfinalsIn the round of 16, India trailed by a point after the first three shots in set four. However, two 10s in a row saw the men's team progress to the quarterfinals.Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE Updates: Indian men's archery team makes quarterfinalThe Indian trio, facing Kazakhstan's Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis and Musssayev Sanzhar, in Elimination Men's team match won the first two sets to take a 4-0 lead.However, Kazakhstan came back strongly to win the third set by a point. In a tense final set, the Indian archers held their nerves. Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :