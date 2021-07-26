Tokyo Olympics: Archery men's team beats Kazakhstan to enter quarters, will face South Korea next

The Indian men's archery team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 in their pre-quarterfinals early on Monday.

India will take on South Korea next in the quarterfinals

In the round of 16, India trailed by a point after the first three shots in set four. However, two 10s in a row saw the men's team progress to the quarterfinals.

The Indian trio, facing Kazakhstan's Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis and Musssayev Sanzhar, in Elimination Men's team match won the first two sets to take a 4-0 lead.

However, Kazakhstan came back strongly to win the third set by a point. In a tense final set, the Indian archers held their nerves.