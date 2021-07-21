Tokyo 2020: U.S. men's beach volleyball athlete, Czech table tennis player test positive for COVID-19

A member of the United States men's beach volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, NBC reported on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in Tokyo 2020.

Taylor Crabb's infection was detected over the weekend soon after he arrived in Japan, it was said, citing his brother, Trevor, who told the broadcaster it was "terrible" and that Taylor was healthy and should be allowed to play.

Two members of the U.S. women's gymnastics team earlier tested positive, but they were alternates and not expected to compete, NBC said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Czech TT player positive

Meanwhile, a Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek has also returned a positive test for the coronavirus, Kyodo news agency said.

A day earlier, the Czech Olympic team said a beach volleyball trainer had tested positive. A beach volleyball player also tested positive on Monday.

The Tokyo 2020 Games are being held under unprecedented conditions - including tight quarantine rules. Still, a number of cases have already emerged among athletes and other people involved with the Games.