Tokyo 2020: Braspennincx wins women's cycling keirin gold, Walls rides to top spot in men's omnium

Shanne Braspennincx of the the Netherlands won gold in the women’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics, hours after teammate Laurine van Riessen was taken out of the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher following a crash.

Braspennincx went to the front on the final lap of the six-lap race, where the first three are paced by a motorized bike and the last three are a free-for-all sprint to the finish.

She was followed across the line by New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews with the silver medal and Lauriane Genest of Canada taking bronze.

Braspennincx’s victory keeps the gold medal in Dutch hands. Elis Ligtlee won it at the Rio Games before retiring.

Meanwhile, Matthew Walls of Britain won the gold medal in the men's omnium event. Campbell Stewart of New Zealand took silver with Elia Viviani of Italy in the bronze medal position.