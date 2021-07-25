Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics: Simone Biles on track for six golds Biles will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and has also qualified for various apparatus finals. Reuters TOKYO 25 July, 2021 18:26 IST Simone Biles of Team United States competing on uneven bars at Ariake Gymnastics Centre at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters TOKYO 25 July, 2021 18:26 IST Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, was on track to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Games.The American will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and she also qualified for apparatus finals in the uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :