Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics: Simone Biles on track for six golds

Biles will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and has also qualified for various apparatus finals.

Reuters
TOKYO 25 July, 2021 18:26 IST

Simone Biles of Team United States competing on uneven bars at Ariake Gymnastics Centre at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
TOKYO 25 July, 2021 18:26 IST

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, was on track to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Games.

The American will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and she also qualified for apparatus finals in the uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault.

More to follow...

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App