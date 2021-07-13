Tokyo Olympics 2021: USA to send its second largest contingent at the Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday.

Only once before has the US had more athletes competing at an Olympics and that was in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Games and 648 were named to the team.

"Team USA is ready," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland in a statement. "Our roster includes 613 remarkable athletes, one of our biggest teams ever, all who qualified to participate in these Games.

"In these extraordinary times -- these athletes have shown perseverance, dedication and focus and have inspired us all."

For the third consecutive Olympics there will be more women (329) then men (284) on the US team that will feature 193 returning Olympians and 104 medalists, including 56 Olympic champions.

The youngest member of the squad will be 15-year-old swimmer Katie Grimes, while equestrian Phillip Dutton will be the oldest competing at the age of 57.

Dutton will be taking part in his seventh Olympics, having contested three Olympics for Australia in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and now four for the US after becoming a US citizen.

The US squad will also include eight five-time Olympians; equestrians Steffen Peters and McLain Ward, basketball players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, track athletes Abdi Abdirahman and Allyson Felix, fencer Mariel Zagunis and water polo player Jesse Smith.

Bird and Taurasi will be bidding for a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.