Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury

Swiss maestro Roger Federer has announced his decision to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, days after being named in the Switzerland Olympics squad.

Explaining his decision, Federer took to Twitter and said: "During the grass season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to action earlier this year after missing out on most of 2020 due to multiple knee surgeries.

Federer made his return in March at the Doha Open where he was knocked out in the second round followed by a first round defeat in the Geneva Open.

The former world no.1 then withdrew from the French Open to keep himself fit for Wimbledon despite making it to the fourth round.

Ahead of the grass-court major Federer wished to participate in the Tokyo Games and said: "With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer."

The 39-year-old suffered a shock defeat to Poland's unseeded Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinal in straight sets - a first since 2002.

Soon after his exit, Federer stated that he was unsure of a return while hoping to dismiss imminent retirement.

“I don't know (on return to court and Wimbledon next year). I really don't know. I've got to regroup. No, I hope not (on retirement). ... The goal is to play, of course.”

Tennis will field a depleted roster in Tokyo with several stars including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Nick Kyrgios deciding to skip the marquee event.

Federer's Olympic career:

2000 Sydney Olympics: Lost to Tomy Haas in the semifinal. Lost bronze-medal match Arnaud di Pasquale.

2004 Athens Olympics: Flag-bearer of Switzerland. Lost to Tomas Berdych in the second-round.

2008 Beijing Olympics: Flag-bearer of Switzerland. Lost in the singles quarterfinals to James Blake. Won the men's doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka.

2012 London Olympics: Lost to Andy Murray in the final to secure silver medal.

2016 Rio Olympics: Did not compete due to knee injury.