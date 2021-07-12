Tennis Tennis Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Olympics The Serb said that he was "50-50" about competing at the event. Reuters 12 July, 2021 00:04 IST Djokovic said he was divided about his participation following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending the Games. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 12 July, 2021 00:04 IST Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games."I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games."But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :