Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 14; silver for wrestler Ravi, bronze for men's hockey team

Indian men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match to clinch its first Olympic medal in 41 years.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya settled for silver medal after Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev beat him 7-4 in the men’s 57kg freestyle final.

INDIAN RESULTS ON THURSDAY

Golf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 – Aditi Ashok (T2), Diksha Dagar (T53).

Hockey: Men’s Bronze Medal Match – India beat Germany 5-4

Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg final – Ravi Kumar lost 4-7 to Zavur Uguev (ROC)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match – Deepak Punia lost 2-3 to Myles Nazem Amino (SMR)

Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Final – Vinesh Phogat lost 3-9 (Defeat by Fall) to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (BLR); 1/8 Final – Vinesh Phogat beat Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (SWE) 7-1.

Since Vanesa did not reach the final as China’s Pang Qianyu defeated her in the semifinal, Vinesh will not compete in the repechage round for the bronze medal.

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage – Anshu Malik lost 2-8 to Valeria Koblova (ROC)

Athletics: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final – Sandeep Kumar (23rd), Rahul Rohila (47th), Irfan Kolothum Thodi (51st)