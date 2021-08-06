Tokyo Olympics Golf: India's Aditi Ashok eyes surprise medal, in second place after Round 3

Aditi Ashok overcame a mid-round crisis to stay in hunt of a surprise medal by holding on to the second spot after three rounds of Olympic golf competition in Tokyo on Friday.

After rounds of 67 and 66, Aditi fought back from a bogey before and after the turn to card a 68 for a three-round aggregate of 12-under 201.

Aditi is three strokes behind the leader USA’s Nelly Korda (198) and two ahead of the quartet comprising New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Australia’s Hannah Green, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Japan’s Mone Inami.

READ: Bajrang Punia reaches Olympic wrestling 65kg semifinals in Tokyo

Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar carded a second straight 72 and moved two places higher to be at 220 for the tied 51st place.

Korda, who shot an Olympic course record of 62 in the second round in spite of a double-bogey on the final hole, found pars on the last 10 holes for a 69.

Aditi looked in great touch as she birdied the fourth, sixth and seventh holes. But a dropped stroke on the ninth slowed her down. Another bogey came on the 11th before Aditi steadied her play with three successive pars. Birdies on the next two par-4s - 15th and 17th - ensured she stayed a clear second after 54 holes.

“I think one more day of golf and a lot will happen on the final day. Although it's just one round, it feels long mentally, so definitely staying patient and hoping we have good weather and hope I play good tomorrow,” said Aditi.

“I think nobody really follows golf as much. And whenever the Olympics comes around, it's always because we had a lot of sports where we were actually really good, like hockey, where we used to win gold medals all the time. With golf being the second time (in succession), I think people are a lot more educated and trying to follow it a lot more,” she said.

READ: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal



Talking about the pressure that accompanies the front-runners after 54 holes, Aditi said, “For sure (there will be pressure) but I'm not thinking about it that much. I think no matter how I do this week, people have heard about golf and they continue to tune in if they have extended the golf coverage in India because I’m in the top-three. I think that’s good. People watching golf, instead of the other sports, it's always good to get more people aware of the game.



“A lot of people are trying to figure out golf and top-3 and trying to figure out what would win a medal. I think it's really cool that golf is in the Olympics and we have that chance, otherwise so many people would never pay attention to golf."